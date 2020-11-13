General

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Humla district on Thursday night. The district had been declared free of coronavirus infection since November 3.

The swabs of five people of Yalbang in Namkha rural municipality who were suspected of the infection were collected and sent to Surkhet for testing for coronavirus infection. The PCR test results showed that four people were tested positive for coronavirus infection. Among the infected, three are women and a man. They are 63, 60, 31 and 16 years of age.

It is said coronavirus infection has spread to the community level in the district but cases have not been identified due to the failure to conduct enough PCR tests of the suspected cases.

Source: National News Agency Nepal