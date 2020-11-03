General

The District Police Office Banke today arrested four people along with the red panda hide. The red panda is an endangered species of wildlife. They were apprehended with the banned wildlife part from New Rapti Guest House at Kohalpur at 10:30 this morning.

A team of plainclothes policemen, who had reached the Guest House as buyers based on tip-off that some people were bargaining the price of the red panda hide at the hotel, arrested the accused, spokesperson for the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent Subhash Khadka, said.

Those arrested in this connection are Lal Bahadur Nepali, Ganesh Nepali, Umesh Bahadur Thapa and Dinesh Karki. Police had arrested four people with red panda hide from Gabhar Valley Home Stay at Baijanath rural municipality of Banke district on September 13 before this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal