Police held four people with 2.5 kilograms of uranium from Bauddha area of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-6. Those arrested on Thursday were made public on Friday.

Narayan Singh Tamang, Januka Tamang and Prakash Chauhan of Ramechhap district and Manoj Neupane of Sindhupalchowk district were arrested with the banned metallic chemical element, uranium. All four have been sent to the custody of Metropolitan Police Range for further investigations and actions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal