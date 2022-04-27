Games, sports

Nepal Boxing Association has summoned four women boxers for a closed session in view of the upcoming IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship-2022.

According to Association Spokesperson Shyam Kaji Awale, Susman Tamang, Minu Gurung, Chandra Kala Thapa, and Punam Rawal will be competing from Nepal in the 12th Women’s World Boxing Championship scheduled from upcoming May 6 to 21 in Istanbul of Turkey.

Susman will be contending towards 48 kg category, Minu towards 52 kg, Chandrakala towards 58 kg and Punam towards 60 kg category.

The players selected to represent the country in the Championship has recently played in the Open International Boxing Championship -2022, Phuket, Thailand.

They players are being coached Boxing main coach Prakash Thapa Magar and IBA Three Star coach Deepak Maharjan at Satdobato-based boxing hall. The preparation is considered to be important in view of the upcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal