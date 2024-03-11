Four-point agreement between the government and usury victims

Kathmandu: A four-point agreement has been reached today between the government and the usury victims struggle committee. The talks held today between the two sides at the Ministry of Home Affairs at the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane led to the agreement. As a result, the loan shark victims have withdrawn their protest. As per the agreement, an inquiry commission will be form to study the practice of exorbitant charging of interest by money lenders. The commission will submit its report within three months as per the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2026 BS. A request will also be made to the Ministry of Finance to make necessary arrangements in the upcoming budget for financial aid, relief and compensation to the underprivileged class so that they do not fall victims to usury. After walking for 23 days from Kakadvitta in Jhapa and Mahendranagar in Kanchanpur, the loan shark victims had arrived in Kathmandu on February 21. Spokesperson of Struggle Committee, Nirga Naveen, said the agitation has been stopped following the agreement. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichanne has expressed the commitment to fully implement the agreement. Addressing the usury victims, he said that the government will make sure that the victims do not have to make such arduous journey travelling by foot to the capital seeking justice. Source: National News Agency Nepal