The concerned authority has taken action against four shopkeepers, who were found selling medical goods in high price taking benefit of the lockdown.

The two medical shops in Tripureshwar were found selling thermal gun and sodium hypochlorite by putting a high rate.

According to Ministry of Commerce and Supplies, Shirish Suppliers was found selling a thermal gun for 13,000 rupees against its actual purchase price of Rs 9000.

Similarly, International Patho Traders was also penalized as it was also found selling hypochlorite by charging high price. The chemical is used in disinfection purposes and its demand is on the rise owing to the threat of COVID-19 outbreak. Both shops were fined Rs 200,000 each.

Similarly, Tripureshwar-based Gautam International Pvt Ltd was also fined Rs 40,000 as penalty after it was also found selling sanitizer and other medical goods in high price. It also failed to show purchase bills.

Similarly, Jorpati-based SBS Verity shop was fined Rs 20,000 following complaints by consumers of selling date-expired food items.

Source: National News Agency