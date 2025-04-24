Four Traffic Cops Arrested for Beating Up Civilians



Kathmandu: Four traffic police personnel have been arrested for allegedly beating up a civilian.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the spokesperson of Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, Superintendent of Traffic Police Deepak Giri, stated that the officers have been removed from their duties at the traffic police circle public service after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.





“We initiated a search after the video surfaced on various media outlets and social sites then four traffic police personnel found involved in the act have been removed from their duties and necessary investigation is underway,” Superintendent Giri explained. The Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office has taken serious note of the incident, which was widely shared on social media and reported by various media outlets on April 24.





The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred under the overhead bridge at Sundhara, Kathmandu. Further investigation is ongoing to gather more details about the circumstances surrounding the event.

