Four youths from Damauli bazaar have begun providing milk to those staying in isolation. They managed 20 litres of milk every day in view of the demand of nutritious food to those fighting with coronavirus.

The youths have decided to supply the milk at two isolations for a month. The isolations receiving the nutrition are at Adikavi Bhanubhakta Campus of Byas Municipality-1 and Byas Gupha of Byas Municipality-3.

Ward Chairman of Byas Municipality-5, Mohan Kumar Shrestha, informed that the youths managed the milk to those who are receiving treatment for COVID-19. The supply begun from Monday would continue for a month.

Nepali Congress Tanahu member Laxmi Bhakta Khanal, former chairman of Nepal Students Union, Basant Bahadur Ale, proprietor of Sugam Petrol Pump, Mahesh Batas and another one launched this generous initiative that cost some Rs 200 thousand. Khanal further said milk is not included in the daily food items to those staying in isolation. So, they youths came up with helping hand.

The youths have also been providing masks, drinking water and other nutritious foods to the COVID-10 patients at different parts of the district.

Assistant health worker in isolation, Mahendra Gautam, informed that the milk, though little, contributes to daily essential food supplement to restore energy in the people fighting the coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal