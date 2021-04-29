Health & Safety

The fourth edition of Mundum Trail Race which was scheduled to kick off on 1 May 2021 (18 Baisakh 2078 BS) has paused until another formal notice, said its organizer. According to Pabi Hang Rai, the man behind this premium trail race in East Nepal, Mundum Trail Race was paused owing to rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases.

''We have been hearing about rapid increase of new variant-infected pandemic patients every day. In such scenario, we cannot celebrate such marathon in any way'', Rai told RSS. He added, ''In order to spot possible further spread of the virus, we have postponed the scheduled date for the function.''

The event which was originally scheduled to be held from 40-kilometer-long stretch from Tawabhanjyang to Sumlikha of Bhojpur district was financially supported by Swiss Government and Temkemaiyung Rural Municipality.

The first Mundum Trail Race was held in 2073 BS and drew 100 runners. The race was held from Bhojpur bazaar to Maiyung which is 27-kilometer-long race track. The second race was of 56 kilometer where 150 participants took part. It was organized to felicitate Nepal's famed ultra-runner Mira Rai. The route was from two-way run from Bhojpur to Maiyung. The third edition covered 40-kilometer-long distance from Sumlikha to Pandjhare and saw the participation from 127 runners. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal