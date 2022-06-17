General

The impoverished families admitted in designated public healthcare facilities in Kathmandu district will get blood service for free of cost from June 15.

Those targeted community receiving treatment at Kanti Children Hospital at Maharajgunj and Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital will avail blood for free.

The Central Blood Transfusion Service Centre run by Nepal Red Cross Society and District Health Office, Kathmandu signed an agreement for the same recently. Centre's director Divyaraj Poudel and DHO, Kathmandu's Chief Basanta Adhikari inked the agreement.

The Bagmati Province government will bear the expenses for the same. Earlier, the service was launched in Bir Hospital and Chandeshwori Hospital at Tokha and for Kirtipur dwellers.

The free blood service will be expanded to other public healthcare facilities in other districts in Bagmati Province. The Red Cross Society with financial assistance of Gandaki province government has started providing free blood service since February 13 this year.

Nepal Red Cross Society, extending gratitude for the cooperation for the campaign, said that it was hopeful of continuation of cooperation in coming days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal