Health & Safety, medical

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Gandaki province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has announced free treatment for women suffering from cancer including breast, uterus and mouth. Chief Minister Pokharel took a decision to this end after assuming his office on Saturday evening.

He also took a decision to form a disaster risk reduction response plan. The plan has been developed considering the possible damages of the disaster along with the beginning of monsoon in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal