The Om Samaj Dental Hospital has been providing free dental services to those who require emergency dental service at their doorstep. The hospital has been using the 20 per cent funds it allocated for social service to provide free mobile service during the lockdown.

The outreach service began immediately after the lockdown started and more than 200 patients have benefitted in the past one month, said the hospital chairperson Dr Subas Ghimire. The hospital first provides consultation through its facebook page and telephone, and reaches out to the patients only if they require in person assistance.

The hospital has managed a well-equipped ambulance along with a team of dentists to provide the mobile free service in different parts of the valley. The hospital has also been producing personal protective equipment (PPE) by itself after it was not available in the market for procurement, added Ghimire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal