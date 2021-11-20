General

On the occasion of the inauguration of the newly constructed building of Patanjali Yoga Peeth Nepal, Mandikhatar, 2,500 saplings of medicinal plants were distributed to the attendees.

At the event held on Friday, medical herbs including Lemongrass, Patthar Chatta and Gurjo were distributed free of cost. On the occasion, tea made from Gurjo was served to the guests of the program.

Chief of the Inland Revenue Office, Dhulikhel and campaigner Kamal Bahadur Rajalwat distributed the saplings. He has been distributing herbal plants including Gurjo and tea bags made from Gurjo and other herbs since the onset of Corona epidemic in Nepal.

Ayurveda doctor Dr. Vanshdeep Sharma Kharel says that herbs including gurjo help to develop immunity in human body. So far, Rajalwat has distributed free saplings, tea powder made from herbs including gurjo in almost all the 77 districts of the country.

It is estimated that around 300,000 saplings have been distributed so far at the initiative of campaigner Rajalwat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal