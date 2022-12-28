Health & Safety

Over 300 people visited a free eye camp organised at the local Ganyapdhura rural municipality in Dadeldhura on Tuesday.

A total of 307 people benefitted from the event financially assisted by the Ganyapdhura ward no 4 and 5. Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh, Geta Eye Hospital and the district-based eye hospital provided technical support to the free eye camp.

The camp was targeted at those unable to visit other health facilities due to aging and financial issues, it is said.

Rural municipality chair Indra Bahadur Karki said a flock of visitors to the camp suggested a need of another camp with surgery facilities. The local government plans to organise health camp for other health issues targeting senior citizens and needy people within the locality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal