Health & Safety, medical

During a three-day free eye camp in Saptari, 518 people underwent surgery for cataract.

A total of 1,850 people visited the camp organised recently at the Kriti Community Health Treatment Centre based in Rupnagar of Kanchanrup-12. According to Centre’s patron Rohit Kumar Pokhrel, a team of ophthalmologists and eye surgeons from the Tilganga Eye Hospital in Kathmandu was there to facilitate the camp.

The visitors were from Saptari, Siraha, Sunsari, Udayapur districts and even from India. This is the fourth free eye treatment camp organised by the Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal