Health & Safety, medical

A total of 650 people have benefitted from a health camp organised in the District Hospital, Humla. The camp targeted at those with eye and ENT issues and the persons with physical disabilities was financially assisted by the Gurkha Welfare Trust and coordinated by the District Hospital, Humla and the Simkot Rural Municipality. The beneficiaries were given free medicines, according to camp manager Jaya Limbu. During the four-day camp that kicked off on August 28, forty-five persons with disabilities received the services. The beneficiaries were from all seven local levels in the district. Among the visitors, 15 were referred to Kathmandu and Nepalgunj for further medical treatment and their treatment expenses will be borne by the Trust itself. The camp was organised for the convenience of the rural people who could not afford to visit outside districts for medical care. A team of 28 people including five medical specialists and 24 health workers rendered the service. Likewise, hearing aids and artificial organs were distributed to the needy during the camp where a surgery for cataract was organised as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal