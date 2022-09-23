General

A health camp with specialist health care services has kicked off in Kalikot district on Thursday. The three-day-long health camp is run for free by the Gurkha Welfare Trust with assistance from Health Service Office, Kalikot.

Information Officer of the District Health Office, Kalikot, Katak Bahadur Mahat said the health camp would continue until Saturday and patients of ENT and those with physical disabilities from across the district are visiting the camp to receive specialist health care services.

The ongoing health camp is focused for the ENT patients and those with physical disabilities since they have to face several hardships for their treatment while seeking state-of-the-art health care services.

Chief District Officer of Kalikot Ram Hari Sharma said that it was fortunate to receive specialist services here in the district to the patients. The treatments availed in the district has reduced the cost of the patients and have got other benefits too, the Chief District Officer added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal