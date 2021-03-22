education, Science & Technology

Shey-Phoksundo lake area in Dolpa has been connected with internet service. World Link, the private internet service providing company, has connected the area with free internet. According to the company, free internet connection in the area aims to promote the beautiful touristic destination which still awaits proper publicity for its idyllic natural beauty.

An internet user can use 500 MB free internet in a day, according company technician Umakant Chhetri. As he said, with the site getting internet, visitors will find easy to stay connected and it would be a source of entertainment for them as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal