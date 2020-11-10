General

The government has decided to conduct free test and treatment for coronavirus considering its responsibility. The free test and treatment would be provided at government hospital and laboratory.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday took this decision. Talking to the National News Agency (RSS), Minister for Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal made it clear that government never shirk from its duty to provide service to the people. He further said government, though decided to charge the well to do people for it earlier, reconsidered its decision in the wake of the Supreme Court order and citizen's suggestions.

According to him, more than 1.5 million people had so far undergone PCR test in Nepal and out of them, almost 200 thousand had tested positive for coronavirus.

Currently, a total of 73 laboratories including private run ones are providing coronavirus testing from across the country. From these laboratories, as many as 15,000 tests are conducted. For anyone willing to conduct test on his/her own, he/she is charged Rs 2000.

The Ministry has set up some 26,000 ICU and 900 ventilators for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal