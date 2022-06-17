General

French Ambassador to Nepal, Gilles Bourbao, has released Indian Portraits: Eight Christian Encounters with Hinduism written by French Priest and scholar, Yann Vagneux at Alliance Française in Pulchok, Kathmandu.

A widely travelled scholar of Christian Theology and Indology, Vagneux is a catholic priest who shares his time in holy city of Benares and mystic heights of Nepal Himalayas.

The book depicts the lives of eight Christians including Mother Teresa, the Jesuit Pierre Ceyrac, Jean Vanier , Swami Abhishiktananda , his two disciples Ajatananda and Sister Thérèse, VandanaMataji and the hermit Prasanna Devi. These figures have experienced a deep encounter with Hinduism through a bold spiritual quest.

Ambassador Gilles Bourbao regarded Yann Vagneux as a religious diplomat who seeks bridges, links, and possibilities of dialogues between the religions.

“The book is an attempt to promote dialogue between Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity,” he discerned.

Author of the book, Vagneux said during his 25 years of travels in the Himalayan region has taught him the great fusion of different religions. After studying the Sanskrit language and Hindu-Buddhist scriptures, he has come to the conclusion the whole world is a family.

He said Nepal and the Nepalese people and their generosity has won his heart. World renowned Himalayan poet and editor, Yuyutsu Sharma said the book has been spun out of Vagneux’s deeply lived experiences earned over the decades of research during his travels on the harsh paths of his devotional sojourn.

“It is a must read for all those interested in understanding the unique mosaic of faiths that forms the very basis of spirituality in South Asia.” Swami Ekarthananda, head monk of Ramakrishna Mission Nepal, said Indian Portraits is worth reading for both the enquirers and the followers of all traditions.

“Despite legitimate differences of opinions which may exist, they can gain a great deal from this book as it gives us a unique vantage point on the experiences of eight mystics who went beyond the frontiers of their own religion”, he opined.

Organizer of the event, Director of White Lotus Book Shop, Shreejana Bhandari said the book is going to an exciting read for the Nepalese. The book has been published by Nirala Publications, New Delhi and distributed by White Lotus Book Shop, Kupondole, Lalitpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal