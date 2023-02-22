General

An earthquake has struck Bajura at 1.46 pm today, nearly a month after a 5.9-magnitude tremor occurred on January 24. The Seismological Research and Measurement Centre, Surkhet said the tremor today measured 5.2 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Bichchhya of Himali Rural Municipality in the district.

The tremor was felt in the hilly districts of the Sudurpaschim province as Bajura, Bajhang, Achham as well. The locals have panicked after the earthquake.

The people here are worried fearing damage to their mud and stone built homes due to the tremor. People affected by the earlier earthquake have not yet got the relief nor have they been rehabilitated.

No information has been received yet regarding the damage caused by today's earthquake.

Source: National News Agency Nepal