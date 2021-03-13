General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said only the fresh election would give outlet to the country.

Addressing a gathering of Press Chautari Nepal's Bagmati province-level here Saturday, Minister Gurung, who is also the UML leader, argued that fresh election was the appropriate way and political alliance now cannot resolve the deadlock.

He also said that coalition government with two or more than two political parties cannot ensure stability in the country. "It is not a big deal to sustain a coalition government. Making 'Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali' along with politically stable country is a crucial issue.

Minister Gurung also said the fresh mandate would strengthen the party's organisation too. Similarly, he urged the media houses to implement the issues of working journalists.

Press Chautari's in-charge and UML leader Rajendra Gautam, UML Bagmati province committee chairperson Ananda Pokhrel, Press Chautari Chairman Ganesh Basnet and others expressed their opinions at the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal