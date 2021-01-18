Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that a fresh mandate was must for peace, stability and development in the country.

Receiving the annual report of the Election Commission at a programme organised at the Sheetal Niwas on Monday, President Bhandari said that it was necessary to conduct the election to the House of Representatives on the slated dates as fresh mandate was essential for peace, stability and development.

She expressed the belief that the EC would be capable to work seriously and with determination for conducting the election in a free, reliable and fearless environment, adding it was the work of EC to institutionalize and strengthen democracy through the medium of election.

The President suggested the EC to ensure maximum participation of voters in the election by guaranteeing the franchise of all voters and making voting stations and centres voters-friendly.

The government has already announced elections to the House of Representatives for coming April 30 and May 10. The President announced the dates on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

According to the constitutional provision, the annual report submitted by EC to the President is presented at the federal parliament for discussion through the prime minister.

The annual report has incorporated various issues including voter's name list, election operation, election education and training, information technology and system management, law and political parties' management and mobilization of financial resources.

Presenting the report, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya briefed the President Bhandari about various issues including policy related to election, formulation of laws, registration of political parties and their management, collection of voters name list and their update.

Various programmes related to upcoming HoR election including updating of voters name list, review of voting stations and centres have been approved by EC and consultation meeting with political parties as well as necessary training for computer operators has already been completed, he added.

Election Commissioners--Narendra Dahal and Ishwori Prasad Poudyal and the Secretary of EC, among others were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal