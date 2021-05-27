General

First Province Chief of Sudurpaschim Province, Mohanraj Malla, breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Malla who has long been receiving treatment of Pneumonia passed away in Kathmandu-based Nidan Hospital at 7.00 this morning, informed his aide Dhansingh Saud.

He has been in the politics for over four decades. He had served the politics as a member of the Rastriya Panchayat from Kailali in the formative years of his political career and later joined the Nepali Congress party. He had quit Rastriya Prajatantra Party and joined Nepali Congress before the second Constituent Assembly (CA) elections of 2070 BS.

Malla was appointed as the province chief in 2074 BS. He is survived by a son and a daughter. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal