FS for cooperation with armed forces in achieving strategic national objectives

DHAKA: Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today underlined the need for seamless cooperation between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in achieving strategic national objectives.

He also emphasized the pivotal role of diplomacy in maintaining global peace and security.

He made the remarks while a distinguished delegation of participants of the Armed Forces War Course 2024 (AFWC 2024) from the National Defence College (NDC) visited the foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry’s press release said.

Masud lauded the commitment of the Armed Forces to excellence in professional education and extended his appreciation for their dedication to the nation.

The visit marked a significant step towards fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between the realms of diplomacy and national security.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral) and Inspector General of Missions Dr Md. Nazrul Islam delivered a keynote presentation marking the visit.

Islam delved into the intricate facet

s of diplomacy and security, shedding light on the dynamic interplay between these critical domains.

His keynote presentation resonated with the audience, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing contemporary security challenges while preserving diplomatic endeavors.

Lt Col Md Mamun Muntasir Haque, who led the AFWC 2024 delegation, commended the foreign ministry’s dedication to promoting greater understanding and cooperation between military and diplomatic circles.

The visit concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas in the questions and answers session, underlining the mutual commitment to fostering enduring ties between the Armed Forces War Course participants and the foreign ministry.

The event served as a testament to the shared vision of safeguarding national security and interests through a harmonious integration of diplomatic and security efforts, said the release.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha