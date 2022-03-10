General

A delegation of the Federation of Truck Transport Entrepreneurs, Nepal (FTTEN) today met with the Director General of Department of Transport Management, Namaraj Ghimire seeking the government initiatives to resolve problems existing in the related sector.

During the meeting, the team submitted a memorandum to Director General Ghimire demanding the adjustment of transport fare to keep up with the increased price of petroleum products, strict implementation of the load-carrying capacity defined by the law, control on the free movement of vehicles bearing Indian number plates mainly the containers on the Nepali territories, the smuggling of petro products to India and the management of outdated trucks along the Nepal-India transit points.

The delegation team urged the government to address its demands within a week.

“We suffer the frequent rise of petro products in a short span of time and we need the adjustment of the transport fare accordingly,” said Federation general secretary Rajendra Bikram Baniya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal