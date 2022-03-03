General

The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of fuel with effect from this midnight. The price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been increased by Rs. 5 per litre.

With the updated price, in Kathmandu valley petrol will cost Rs. 150 per litre while diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 133 per litre.

Likewise, the price of aviation fuel has been increased by Rs. 10 per litre in domestic consumption while it has been increased by 100 US per kilolitre for international flights. The price of LP gas or cooking gas however remains the same.

Source: National News Agency Nepal