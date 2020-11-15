General

A man who was on the run after committing an offense of human trafficking has been arrested after 34 years. Padma Dutta Sapkota,76, of then Ramnagar VDC-1(present Sunawal municipality-12) has been arrested by police.

The then Western Regional Court Division had sentenced Sapkota to 10 years in jail after finding him guilty of human trafficking in 2043 B.S. He was on the run since then, according to chief of District Police Office, Parasi SP Ajaya KC.

Sapkota was presented before the District Court and then sent to the District Prison for 10 years as per the Court order.

Source: National News Agency Nepal