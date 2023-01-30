General

Speaker Debraj Ghimire said the people had come up to foil the ill-attempts to suppress the rights of the Nepali people in the history.

Speaker Ghimire said this while extending tribute to the four martyrs who had obtained martyrdom in the fight for attaining democracy in Nepal.

"I would like to express higher level of respect and appreciation to the four martyrs for their contributions in the struggle for establishing the rights of the Nepali people", Ghimire said.

He further noted, "Now we are being able to consume the citizen freedoms which were attained on the foundation of their struggle".

In a message delivered on the occasion of the Martyrs Day, he said Nepal's time for political struggle was over and now was the time for development and prosperity. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal