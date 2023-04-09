General

A full vaccination programme for domestic animals has been launched in seven local levels in Tanahun district. The programme has taken place in Byas, Shuklagandaki, Bhanu, and Bhimad Municipalities, and Myagde, Bandipur, and Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality through the Veterinary Hospital and Livestock Service Expert Centre, Tanahun.

It aims to control zoonotic diseases, save animal properties and increase production, said Dr Bal Kumar Shrestha, chief of the Expert Centre. "As per the Centre's annual programme, a team has been deployed at all 66 wards of the local levels for the vaccination programme. The campaign targets completion in the third week of April," he said.

The team has reached livestock farms and animal sheds belonging to farmers, and collected details of the animals kept, he said, adding that around 300,000 animals will be administered vaccines in full doses.

The total 70 vaccinators (each for a ward or two in some cases) have been deployed under the programme, he said. All vaccinators have got training. In Myagde, Aanbukhaireni, Byas and Bhimad, the vaccination drive has been at the final phase while around other local levels has seen the completion of 50 percent work, it has been said. Ten vaccinators have been deployed in Myagde having seven wards. "The vaccination campaign in Myagde will be over in a week," said Dr Binaya Shah, chief of the livestock service branch at the rural municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal