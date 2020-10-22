General

Fulpati, the seventh day of Bada Dashain festival is being observed today. On the occasion, the Fulpati, an assortment of flowers, leaves and fruits of different plants considered auspicious, is being taken into the homes as per tradition throughout the country today.

In the capital, the Fulpati is anointed at the Dashaighar on the seventh day of the Bada Dashain festival. The Fulpati is brought to Kathmandu as per the Vedic rites to be anointed at the Dashaighar at the Hanumandhoka Durbar.

A procession along with cultural pageantry leaves Hanuman Dhoka for Jamal with the Fulpati. It is being carried out this year by observing the health protocol to the spread of the Corona Virus, said Chief of the Hanumandhokar caretaker office Sandip Khanal.

During the monarchy, the King, as the Head of State, used to attend the Fulpati ritual at Dashainghar, but with the foundation of Republic, the Minister for Culture is attending, said the Durbar Museum Development Committee.

Though the Dashain festival begins from Ghatasthapana the festival sees special fervor from the day of Fulpati. All government as well as private offices close down from today encouraging people to go back to their respective ancestral homes and take blessings from Durga Bhawani as well as their elders.

On the occasion, the Nepal Army organises a parade at Tundikhel that includes gun firing, which is observed by the president and government officials every year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal