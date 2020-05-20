legal-Judicial

Police have sealed Dhaulabasti at Bhelukhel of Bhaktapur Municipality-5 after a local 42-year-old male was tested positive for the coronavirus. He was taken to a hospital at 1:00 am today, acording to Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the coronavirus on the man, a driver for the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. His throat swab sample was collected on May 15. The people’s movement in the area has been prohibited since 8:00 am today. Presently, processes of contract tracing and bringing those coming into contact to the testing coverage are going on, Range Superintendent of Police Sabin Pradhan added.

Source: National News Agency