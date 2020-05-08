General

Nepali Congress President and major opposition party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has demanded further seriousness and preparedness to keep country safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the sixth session of the House of Representatives that kicked off Friday, the opposition leader Deuba suggested serious review of the efforts made so far against coronavirus and prepare special strategy for future.

He also paid tribute to the Nepalis who lost lives to COVID-19 in different countries and extended condolences to the bereaved family members. The NC President wished speedy recovery to all the Nepalis who are receiving treatment in the country and abroad for COVID.

He showed high respect to the health workers working in the frontline in the face of crisis. Leader Deuba appreciated the security persons, media persons and workers in sanitation for their continued works. All Nepals were appealed to maintain restraint and face the adversity with utmost unity.

Both cooperation and watch by opposition

Moreover, NC President Deuba said although NC was not in government, it is together with the government to face the crisis. NC is working with this very spirit of national unity, he said, adding that his party leaders and cadres were repeatedly directed to work for the control and prevention of the COVID-19. “NC always helps government protect Nepal and Nepalis from COVID-19 and other anomalies,” he committed.

He urged the government to provide relief materials to those who are facing hardship as daily wage workers, unemployed ones and students. Workers, unemployed, farmers, students staying in rent, journalists, media house, tourism entrepreneurs should be provided assistance in the crisis, leader Deuba stressed.

The opposition party leader further reminded the government of mismanagement in formation of the commission on landless squatters, and purchase of medical equipments and dearth of safety materials. He strongly demanded the government to immediately sack those accused of involving in the mismanagement and intensify investigation and action.

The budget needs to focus on public awareness, availability of medical equipment and medicines, proper treatment, relief to various sectors, rescue and rehabilitation of those stranded abroad, he suggested.

