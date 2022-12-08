Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar has said that two major political parties should forge an alliance to form the next government to ensure political stability in the country.

Talking to the media in Biratnagar on Thursday, the NC leader said the country witnessed huge loss due to political instability in the past and added that only stable government will bring about prosperity.

Arguing that the Constitution of 1990 failed due to political instability despite it was the best one, Gachchhadar wished for the formation of NC-UML government.

“Every problem in the country will be resolved if the government was run for five years without any hindrances. A stable government is needed to make this constitution lasting and robust,” he said stating that he also played vital role in drafting the current constitution.

Gachchhadar, who lost election from Sunsari constituency no. 3, said he was defeated technically but not from people’s heart and mind.

Source: National News Agency Nepal