Galeshwor Temple collects over Rs 400 thousand in offerings

The Galeshwor Temple located at Beni municipality-9 collected more than Rs 400 thousand in offerings on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The monetary offerings by the pilgrims at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday were counted this morning. Treasurer of Galeshwor Shivalaya Area Development Trust, Gaumaya Pun, said total Rs 429,388 was collected on the day of Shivaratri. Around 50,000 devotees from Myagdi, Parbat, Baglung, Kaski, Chitwan, Tanahu and Kathmandu visited Galeshwor Temple on Maha Shivaratri. The Galeshwor Temple is also known as the Pashupatinath in Nepal's west. There is a faith that people's wishes would be fulfilled if they take holy bath in the Kaligandaki River and worship at the Galeshwor Temple on the occasion of Shivaratri. Even a Shivaratri fair was organised on this occasion. The fair was facilitated by the District police, community police, volunteers of different schools, clubs and mothers' group. The temple has collected Rs 3.79 million in offerings since the b eginning of the current fiscal year, according to office secretary of Galeshwor Shivalaya Area Development Trust, Ram Baniya. Source: National News Agency Nepal