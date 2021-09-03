General

Gandaki province government Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has instructed the disaster management committees at the district and local level to do everything at their disposal for the rescue and relief in the districts including Kaski and Parbat which have been hardest hit by flood and landslide of late.

Chief Minister Pokharel gave this directive while addressing the emergency meeting of of the Province Disaster Management Executive Committee today.

On the occasion, he instructed the chiefs of the security bodies, ministry secretaries and all the subordinate agencies to actively engage in the rescue and relief of those people affected by flood and landslide.

The Chief Minister urged all the sides concerned to carry out the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works through coordination among the three tiers of the government so that the affected people will get to experience it.

The province government has prepared a work procedure stipulating that the families of those killed and missing in the disaster incidences would be provided Rs 100 thousand per person. Similarly, Rs 15 thousand would be provided per person for managing food stuff, Rs 25 thousand for temporary shelter and Rs 50 thousand for medical treatment expenses.

It is said the relief distribution would be carried out by the district administration of the concerned district itself. The province government has already sent the money for this purpose.

Chief Minister Pokharel said there should not be any delay in the distribution of the relief to the affected families. He also instructed the chief secretary to immediately open the roads blocked by landslides.

Eleven people were killed due to the incidences resulting from flood and landslide in Kaski and Parbat on Thursday and Friday alone.

Likewise, 27 people have lost their lives while eight persons have gone missing in Gandaki province since June 15.

The meeting has expressed grief over the loss of life and properties due to the disaster. It has also decided to continue the search for the missing persons, Chief Secretary Dr Damodar Regmi said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal