Gandaki State Chief Minister PrithviSubbaGurung has pledged to create a platform for exercising and protecting the given social, cultural, political and economic rights of indigenous communities and to work for the guarantee of additional rights for them.

In his best wishes on the occasion of the 26th International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the Chief Minister wished the Day inspired all to get united with the sense of common responsibility for meeting the national aspiration for prosperous Nepal, happy Nepali.

He urged one and all to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 as the infection risk remained high despite the lifting of nationwide lockdown against the virus.

The Day is observed on August 9 each year and it was first announced by the United Nations in 1994 to protect and promote the basic human rights of the world’s indigenous people. In Nepal, it is celebrated as the Day to raise awareness on the rights of indigenous peoples, demand for the protection of their rights.

Source: National News Agency Nepal