Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Gandaki state office in-charge and Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has said the contribution of Pushpalal to Nepal’s communist movement, democratic struggles, social liberation and national independence was unforgettable.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of 42nd death anniversary of Nepal Communist Party’s founding general secretary Pushpalal today, the leader said the NCP established by Pushpalal had completed its 71 years of establishment and was leading the nation as the major political power after going through numerous struggles.

The Chief Minister went on to say that with the establishment of communist party, the democratic movement had found a clear direction against feudalism and imperialism and a destination for socialism.

Nepal’s communist movement has achieved a new height and identity even in the world’s communist movement in the aftermath of the formation of NCP through the integrations of the then two parties: CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Center) on 17th May, 2018, according to him.

He wished that the Day may inspire all associated with the party for contributing to further uniting and strengthening the party on the ideological, principal, organisational, cultural and emotional grounds by patching of intra-party issues through dialogues and consensus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal