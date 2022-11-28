General

Newly elected members to the Gandaki Province Assembly (PA) from Baglung have vowed to contribute to strengthening the province government, increasing its presence, efficiency and taking it to the path of prosperity.

Baglung is sending four members to the Gandaki PA and they are Dipendra Bahadur Thapa, Dilliram Subedi, Jit Sherchan and Dorna Kunwar and they all belong to the ruling alliance.

The winning candidates have assured that they would act a bridge between the federal and local governments and have plans in mind which could help take the Province towards prosperity.

Sherchan from Baglung 2(1) insisted on the need of connecting the people with production so as to make the province government capable by increasing its revenue collection and managing government expenditures internally. He believes that modernization in agriculture and the boom in tourism industry will help make the province economically empowered.

Subedi who is from Baglung 1(2) said he as the PA member will focus on exploring sustainable ways for creating jobs and increasing people’s income generation.

“The establishment of Province has been misinterpreted as the tool of increasing a financial burden of the State. But we have to set a ground to make it clear that it is required to decentralize power and achieve proportional and just development. I, as the PA member-elect, am committed to identifying people’s needs and facilitating to address them.” He hopes that a new PA will act differently than in the past as more youths are entering there by the recent election.

Thapa from Baglung 1(1) is of the view that the province government should prove its presence and significance through its actions. “We have plans for the development of the province and they will get implemented once we enter there,” he said. “Development is achievable by the promotion of tourism business. I will lobby for bringing plans from the government level to encourage tourist arrivals in Dhortapan.”

Likewise, Kunwar who represents Baglung 2(2) said the Baglung west could be developed into a touristic hub to increase people’s income and the government’s revenue.

They collectively pressed ideas for exploring mines, promoting herbs production, increasing its export and investing more in hydropower production.

Source: National News Agency Nepal