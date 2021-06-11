General

Rastriya Janamorcha has again relieved Gandaki Province Assembly member of the Rastriya Janamorcha, Krishna Thapa, of the post.

In today’s meeting of Gandaki Province Assembly, Speaker Netra Nath Adhikari, informed this, saying a letter sent by the central office of the Rastriya Janamorcha and Gandaki Province Parliamentary Party mentioned the removal of Thapa from the post of Province Assembly Member as per the Constitution of Nepal-2072, Political Parties related Act-2073 and Province Assembly Regulations-2074 has been received.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued an interim order to reinstate Thapa to the post, who was relieved of post from Province Assembly Member for carrying out activities against party’s decision. His case is now under consideration at the Court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal