A meeting under the special session of the Gandaki Province Assembly that was postponed today is to convene after PCR tests of the assembly members.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee forged a consensus to convene the House proceedings only following PCR tests of its members. The House was obstructed today by province assembly members of ruling CPN-UML demanding PCR tests of the members in view of the spike of coronavirus infection rate.

The House meeting has been postponed until 1.00 pm tomorrow for undertaking coronavirus tests of all the province assembly members.

It was agreed that the members tested positive for the coronavirus would not be able to participate in the deliberation on no-trust motion against the Chief Minister but take part in the voting process.

All province assembly members had their PCR tests today and its result would come up to 10.00 am tomorrow. According to Province Assembly member Prakash Chandra Dawadi, the House meeting would convene at 1.00 pm after the PCR results received.

In today's meeting of the special session of the province assembly, there was an agenda of deliberation on the no-trust motion tabled against Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal