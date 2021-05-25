Key Issues, politics

The Gandaki province government has recommended the province chief Sita Kumari Poudel to call the meeting of the provincial assembly for May 30 (Sunday).

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday made recommendation before the province chief to summon the province assembly session as per the Article 183 (1) of the Constitution, informed spokesperson of the Gandaki province government and minster Ramsharan Basnet.

According to him, the recommendation was made by the province government in line with the Article 166 (2) of the Constitution.

Earlier, opposition parties on April 15 had submitted their application to then province chief Amik Sherchan demanding special session of the province assembly by registering a no-confidence motion against chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. Sherchan had summoned the House session for April 26 (Monday).

Outgoing Chief Sherchan was later replaced by Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal