A meeting of the Gandaki Province Assembly is taking place at 1:00 pm today. The Province Assembly Secretariat said that today’s meeting of the province assembly is scheduled to hold discussions on a bill tabled to amend the Appropriation Act, 2079 BS.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sita Kumar Sundas had tabled the bill in the province assembly on Friday.

The bill is scheduled to pass from today’s meeting itself, it is said.

