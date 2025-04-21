Gandaki Province Chief Certifies Two Key Legislative Bills



Gandaki: Gandaki Province Chief Dilli Raj Bhatta has certified two significant bills that were previously endorsed by the Provincial Assembly. These certifications mark a crucial step in the legislative process for Gandaki Province.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Province Chief Bhatta has certified the Bill designed to regulate and manage partnership firms within Gandaki Province. Additionally, he certified a second Bill aimed at repealing certain existing Gandaki Province Acts. Both certifications were completed in accordance with Article 201 (2) of the Constitution, as detailed in a press release issued by the Office of the Province Chief.

