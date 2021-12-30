General

Chief of the Gandaki Province, Prithvi Man Gurung has extended best wishes to the entire Nepali sisters and brothers, including Tamu community members at home and abroad on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar – the grand festival of gurung community.

Issuing a message of best wishes on Thursday, he said that the Gurung community is celebrating their new Year today by joyfully bidding farewell to the passing year.

May the Tamu New Year inspire all to widen the heritage of harmony and consolidate national unity, and also protect their indigenous religion, culture, customs and traditions in Nepali society, reads the message. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal