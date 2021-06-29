General

Gandaki Province Chief Sita Kumari Poudel has laid emphasis on promoting agricultural activities to make the country’s economy strong and to reduce dependency.

In a message on the occasion of National Paddy Day-2078, Province Chief Poudel mentioned that the day has special importance in the agricultural country, Nepal.

The government of Nepal started observing the National Paddy Day from June 29, 2005 through the minister-level decision on December 14, 2004 with an objective of increasing paddy production.

She pointed out the need of stressing on modernization and commercial agro system to make the country self-dependent, saying coordinative and integrated effort of all three governments was necessary for the same.

Source: National News Agency Nepal