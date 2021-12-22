General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has been elected Nepali Congress (NC) central member. According to election results that took place on December 13 under the NC's 14th General Convention, Pokharel, who filed his candidacy under the province open category, secured 3,306 votes.

Similarly, Dhurba Wagle was also elected NC central member with 2,720 votes. He filed his candidacy under the province open category. Of four candidates (Pokharel, Wagle, Shibhiyat Bahadur Adhikari and Resham Bahadur Baniya) for the post, two—Pokharel and Wagel—have been elected. Adhikari and Baniya got 2,034 votes and 1,938 votes respectively, according to the NC central election commission.

Likewise, Saraswati Aryal Tiwari has been elected NC central member under women category.

Talking to media-persons shortly after being elected, CM Pokharel said that he would do his efforts to pass on and handover experiences and teachings he would learn to the next generation through interaction between youths and old generation, stating that this general convention's mandate was to give youths opportunities.

He also stressed the need for the party leadership to actively mobilise NC cadres across the country to make the party victorious in next elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal