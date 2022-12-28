General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel, has inspected the Kaski prison. On the occasion, he took stock of the problem of prisoners and physical condition of the prison.

He recalled himself having served his term in the prison in the past (one month in 2035 BS, and eight and a half months in 2036 BS).

“I served my term along with a leader of a political party, who later became the leader of main opposition party and chief minister. I had been planning to visit here. But I could not make due to time constraint. Be it late, I have an opportunity to visit and observe here,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for developing the prison as a rehabilitation home. “We should develop the prison as a rehabilitation home. But, we are not making it due to various reasons. However, we have come here to discuss the matter.”

There are somehow improvements in the prison as compared to the time when he served his term, he said. “But, more improvements are needed.”

During the period, CM Pokharel was accompanied by Minister for Internal Affairs of the Province, Dobate Bishwokarma and Chief District Officer, Kaski, Tek Bahadur KC.

On the occasion, Bishwokarma pledged to provide assistances to reform the prison. According to him, Rs 6 million has been allocated for the district prisons in all 11 districts of the Province.

Established in 2022 BS, the prison houses 811 jailbirds against its capacity of accommodating 420 prisoners, said jailor Mahendra Bahadur Kunwar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal