Gandaki Province chief minster Krishna Chandra Pokharel has expressed the province government's commitment for good governance and prosperity.

In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of Republic Day, he said governance would be effective and result-oriented when environment was created for the youth force to get engaged in employment opportunity and productivity within the country.

The message stated that the Gandaki province government was committed for good governance and prosperity since its formation.

"The pressing responsibility of the hour is to safeguard political achievements made on the backing of different people's movement and bring the country to the path of prosperity", the message noted. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal