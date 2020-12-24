General

As many as 60 plans are coming into implementation for tourism expansion in Baglung district this year.

Gandaki province government has brought into implementation some 60 plans in the district for the fiscal year 2077/78 BS. It may be noted that only seven plans were chosen for tourism promotion in the district last year.

Out of Rs 52.4 million appropriated for the implementation of seven plans in the fiscal year 2076/77 BS, only Rs 24.4 million was spent due to the effects of coronavirus transmission.

According to the Gandaki Province Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, total 60 plans bearing budget allocation of Rs 75.5 million are coming into execution in Baglung district this year.

Tourism Minister Bikas Lamsal said contract signing has been expiated for the execution of plans this year. Among the plans are construction of view tower, trekking route, eco-tourism, paragliding infrastructure development and home stay grant. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal